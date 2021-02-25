The Equality Act Was Just The Start As House Democrats Move To Ban Muslim Bans

House Democrats passed The Equality Act then introduced a bill to ban any future Muslim ban-type presidential actions.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) and Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA) have reintroduced the NO BAN Act which would prevent immigration discrimination based on religion and limit presidential authority in imposing travel bans.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Nadler said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA, “When the Trump Administration issued its xenophobic Muslim Ban, it was immediately apparent that it was unconstitutional, discriminatory, and morally reprehensible. am grateful that President Biden took bold action on day one to repeal this ban and reunite families, but we cannot risk the possibility of any future President reinstating this heinous policy. That is why I am so proud to join Congresswoman Chu in introducing the NO BAN Act, which defends Congress’s role in establishing our immigration laws and restores our reputation as an inclusive, welcoming nation.”

Rep. Chu said, “The Muslim Ban was a hateful stain on our nation. Inspired only by bigotry and not any genuine national security concerns, the ban served only to separate families while stoking bigotry, xenophobia, and Islamophobia. That is why I was so grateful when President Joe Biden took action on his first day in office to rescind all versions of this ban. However, we cannot risk letting prejudice become policy again. That is why I am once again introducing the NO BAN Act to update our laws.”

Democrats are just getting started. Reversing Trump’s bigoted and hateful policies is only part of what needs to be done. The Trump years taught Democrats in Congress that they need to restore the power balance between the Legislative and Executive branches.

A Muslim ban can never happen again, but it is equally important that future presidents not have the power to do what Trump did.

