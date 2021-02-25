Joe Biden Has Ordered Retaliatory Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militias in Syria

International relations were quite different under Donald Trump. The 45th president was happy to cozy up to enemies of the United States like Russia. And Trump often had frosty relationships with long-time allies like France, Canada and Germany.

Joe Biden’s ascension to the presidency has excited allies. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau went as far as saying that the United States leadership has “been sorely missed.”

Biden’s presidency is also bad news for those countries who may want to do America harm. On Thursday night, Biden ordered airstrikes against Iranian backed militias in Syria.

CNN reports, “The US military struck a site in Syria on Thursday used by two Iranian-backed militia groups following rocket attacks on American forces in the region in the past two weeks, according to a US official. The strikes mark the military’s first known action under President Joe Biden. The site was not specifically tied to the rocket attacks, but were believed to be used by Iranian-backed Shia militias operating in the region.”

BREAKING: US military carries out airstrike in Syria; the military response from the Biden admin. follows a series of rocket attacks on U.S. targets in Iraq. pic.twitter.com/4646zlPIEs — MSNBC (@MSNBC) February 26, 2021

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said of the decision, “Specifically the strikes destroyed multiple facilities located at a border control point used by a number of Iranian backed militant groups including Kait’ib Hezbollah and Kait’ib Sayyid al Shuhada,” Kirbry said. “The operation sends an unambiguous message; President Biden will act to protect American coalition personnel. At the same time, we have acted in a deliberate manner that aims to deescalate the overall situation in both Eastern Syria and Iraq.”