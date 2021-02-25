Moron Trump Terrorist Texted His Ex Evidence Of Attack, So She Turned Him In

A Trump terrorist was arrested and charged after fighting with his ex while attacking democracy, and she turned him in.

The Washington Post reported:

Standing on the Capitol steps on Jan. 6, Richard Michetti allegedly took a break from the rioting to argue with his ex-girlfriend over text message. After sending photos and videos of the mob and boasting how he had avoided tear gas, Michetti parroted Donald Trump’s false claims of election fraud.

“If you can’t see the election was stolen you’re a moron,” Michetti wrote in a text to the woman, according to court documents.

The next day, the woman he had insulted promptly told the FBI that her ex was at the Capitol, handing over to law enforcement the string of texts, photos and videos he had sent to her.

It takes a special kind of stupid to send incriminating evidence while committing a crime against America to an ex, who he was fighting with. Of course, his ex-girlfriend would turn him into the FBI. The guy tried to overthrow the government and he insulted her while doing it.

The level of brainwashing and entitlement among the Trump terrorist is what continues to make them so dangerous. They believe the Big Lie because these are people who vicariously feel powerful through Trump, and they refuse to believe that they are not special and entitled to power.

Defendants in the Capitol attack cases all say versions of the same points. They were directed by Trump. They thought Trump would march with them. They thought Trump would pardon them.

The Trump terrorists are far from the best and the brightest, but they remain dangerous, which is why they need to be prosecuted and locked up.

