Nearly 60% of Americans Support A $15/Hour Minimum Living Wage

A new poll revealed that 59% of Americans support the Democratic plan to raise the minimum wage to $15/hour by 2025.

Reuters reported:



The idea of raising the minimum wage to $15 by 2025 from its current $7.25 is broadly popular, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. Some 59% of respondents said they supported the idea, with 34% opposing it.

When told that “raising the minimum wage should lift some families out of poverty, but government economists also expect it could eliminate some low-income jobs, potentially making some families worse off,” 55% of respondents said they supported it.

About 40% of American adults said that they would benefit – either personally or through a member of their family – if the U.S. raised the federal minimum wage.

The American people aren’t stupid. They know that Republicans have been falsely warning for decades that any minimum wage increase would kill jobs, but it isn’t true. It has never been true. While a small number of people might lose their jobs, the overall increase in wages would be a huge boost to the lives of minimum wage workers.

Raising the minimum wage to $15/hour would lift millions of children out of poverty in the United States. Everyone outside of the Republican Party and their corporate masters understands that the minimum wage is too low.

A minimum wage increase is definitely coming, and Democrats should not be afraid to go big because the American people are on their side in the fight for a living wage.

