The Trump DC Hotel May Be Failing, But Ivanka Trump Made $1.4 Million From the Operation Last Year

Most hospitality businesses had an incredibly difficult year in 2020 and the Trump Washington DC hotel was no exception. The hotel struggled to book guests with the COVID-10 pandemic raging.

And the hotel is also having trouble due to Donald Trump being voted out of office. CNN’s Brian Todd recently reported, “It wasn’t that long ago the Trump International Hotel was buzzing, but tonight there are serious questions about its future. With Donald Trump out of office, there now seems to be little to attract guests to his gilded hotel.”

That fact, though, doesn’t mean that Ivanka Trump didn’t make a lot of money off her stake in the hotel in 2020. Yahoo Finance reports:

“Documents show that Ms. Trump earned $1,463,449 from the struggling Washington, D.C. hotel in the Old Post Office. It was reported on Tuesday, that the hotel wasn’t doing well, not only because of the impact the pandemic has hurt the hospitality industry, but because there are hefty bills coming due for the Trump Organization for the property.”

Now that she’s lost her job as a White House adviser, it is unknown what the First Daughter plans on doing next. Her and husband Jared Kushner recently moved to Florida and there were rumors that she might be interested in Marco Rubio’s senate seat. That won’t be happening soon, though.

A week ago, Rubio spokesperson Nick Iacovella said, “Marco did speak with Ivanka a few weeks ago. Ivanka offered her support for Marco’s re-election. They had a great talk.”