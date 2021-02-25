WATCH: Former CIA Director Brennan Expresses Disgust in Cruz, Hawley and Ron Johnson

The January 6th attack on the Capitol was one of the most disgraceful moments in United States history. Those behind the attack, though, don’t seem to be chastened by the fallout.

The acting chief of the Capitol Police, Yogananda Pittman revealed on Thursday that there is a plot for more violence. She told the House Appropriations Committee:

“Members of militia groups that were present on Jan. 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union.”

Nicolle Wallace discussed these comments with former CIA John Brennan during her Thursday show. Brennan told the MSNBC host:

“Frankly I’m disgusted by what I have heard coming out of the mouths of senators. Ron Johnson, Josh Hawley, Ted Cruz, and others who continue to give credence to these conspiracy theories. This is just a dereliction of responsibility. I don’t care which political party they’re from. They have a responsibility to the people, not just of their state and their constituents, but also to this country, to try to do everything possible to defuse these sentiments that are leading to this violent expression of anger and violence against our Capitol. So, therefore, again, I just shake my head. I cannot believe when I hear these things, they continue to fuel the sentiments. They know better. They know they’re being dishonest, and they’re just antagonizing individuals who are looking for reasons to carry out their acts of violence.”

Watch the segment below, courtesy of MSNBC: