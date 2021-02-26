In Remarks at CPAC, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Slams “Failed Republican Establishment”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) slammed the “failed Republican establishment” in remarks at the Conservation Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“Florida’s leading on the issues that matter to conservatives,” DeSantis said. “We don’t spout hollow rhetoric. We take decisive action.” He referred to Florida as “an oasis of freedom” and praised his administration’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added: “We cannot, we will not go back to the days of the failed Republican establishment of yesteryear. We reject open borders and instead support American sovereignty and the American worker. Building a movement on amnesty and cheap foreign labor is like building a house on a field of quicksand.”

You can listen to DeSantis’s remarks in the video below.

.@GovRonDeSantis Blasting Establishment Republicans "We reject open borders & instead support American sovereignty & the American worker. Building a movement on the foundation of amnesty & cheap foreign labor is like building a house on a field of quicksand." #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/yqj7d9ixQk — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 26, 2021

CPAC has prominently featured former President Donald Trump’s fictions about the 2020 general election and has downplayed the severity of the Covid-19 pandemic. CPAC hosts were booed for asking attendees to wear masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus.