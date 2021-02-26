Republican Hopes For A Biden Scandal Crash And Burn As John Durham Resigns

Republicans were hoping that John Durham would create a Joe Biden scandal, but he has resigned from the DOJ.

The Department of Justice announced Durham’s departure in a statement:



After serving as the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut for more than three years and as a federal prosecutor in Connecticut for more than 38 years, John H. Durham today announced his resignation from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, effective at midnight on February 28.

“My career has been as fulfilling as I could ever have imagined when I graduated from law school way back in 1975,” said U.S. Attorney Durham. “Much of that fulfillment has come from all the people with whom I’ve been blessed to share this workplace, and in our partner law enforcement agencies. My love and respect for this Office and the vitally important work done here have never diminished. It has been a tremendous honor to serve as U.S. Attorney, and as a career prosecutor before that, and I will sorely miss it.”

Former Attorney General Barr and Trump tried to sabotage President Biden by making Durham a special counsel. Trump was livid after being told that the Durham report would not be ready before Election Day because he was counting on it to revive his conspiracy theory that the FBI at the direction of former President Obama and Vice President Biden spied on his 2016 campaign.

Republicans were still whining about protecting the Durham investigation as recently as this week during Merrick Garland’s confirmation hearing.

The Durham investigation is toast.

The great Trump Deep State conspiracy is dead, and the Republican hopes for a Joe Biden scandal have been dashed.

