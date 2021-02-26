Ted Cruz Makes Fun Of AOC For Being Scared During Capitol Attack

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tried to throw red meat to the base at CPAC by making fun of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) for being afraid during the Capitol attack.

Video of Cruz:

Ted Cruz made fun of @AOC for being scared during the Capitol attack that he helped to incite. #CPAC pic.twitter.com/bspJ9Ndjpo — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 26, 2021

Ted Cruz also joked about fleeing to Cancun while his constituents froze in Texas:

Ted Cruz at CPAC: "Orlando is awesome. It's not as nice as Cancun — but it is nice!" — Josh Jamerson (@joshjame) February 26, 2021

Cruz thought that he was hyping his 2024 presidential campaign, but his reception at CPAC was not that of a potential Republican nominee. The crowd was polite and entertained by Cruz’s cliches about socialism and general cynicism and cruelty, but for anyone watching his speech, it showed how alienating the Republican Party has become to the rest of America.

If one substitutes an office worker and 9/11 for AOC and the Capitol attack in Cruz’s joke, it is insulting, disrespectful, and not funny.

While Cruz went on vacation and then did Cancun damage control, AOC was volunteering and raising millions of dollars for the victims of the Texas storm.

Ted Cruz wants to be president more than anything else in the world, but in the eyes of most of America, he is an insurrectionist loser.

