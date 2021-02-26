Report Reveals Trump Covered Up Khashoggi Murder For MBS

The declassified intelligence assessment concludes that MBS ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, which means that Trump covered it up.

The intelligence assessment concluded, “We assess that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman approved an operation in Istanbul, Turkey to capture or kill Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. We base this assessment on the Crown Prince’s control of decision-making in the Kingdom since 2017, the direct involvement of a key adviser and members of Muhammad bin Salman’s protective detail in the operation, and the Crown Prince’s support for using violent measures to silence dissidents abroad, including Khashoggi. Since 2017, the Crown Prince has had absolute control of the Kingdom’security and intelligence organizations, making it highly unlikely that Saudi officials would have carried out an operation of this nature without the Crown Prince’s authorization.”

Trump bragged about running a cover-up operation for MBS.

According to a book published by Bob Woodward, Trump said, “I saved his a–-. I was able to get Congress to leave him alone. I was able to get them to stop.”

The great unanswered question is why. Why did Trump run a cover-up operation for MBS?

Donald Trump only cares about money, so it is a safe guess that Trump used the power of the presidency to cover-up the murder of a journalist working in the United States, because there was money to be made in Saudi Arabia.

Trump could already be facing criminal charges in Manhattan, the Trump-MBS connection deserves further scrutiny because the then President Of The United States covered up a murder.

