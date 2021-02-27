Biden Tells Senate To ‘Act Now’ After House Passes His Popular American Rescue Plan

The U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s popular American Rescue Plan overnight, and now Biden is urging the Senate to quickly move the legislation forward.

In a brief set of remarks delivered from the White House on Saturday, Biden praised House passage of his rescue plan and told the American people that help is on the way.

His plan would give $1,400 checks to millions of Americans, provide funding for local governments to prevent layoffs, and help schools reopen.

“Now the bill moves to the United States Senate where I hope it will receive quick action,” Biden said. “The people of this country have suffered far too much for too long.”

Video:

President Biden urges the Senate to quickly act on his COVID relief package that was passed by the House overnight. pic.twitter.com/Sw3cSkHKfY — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 27, 2021

Biden said:

The House of Representatives took the first step toward making it a reality. And I want to thank – and I called her just a few moments ago – Speaker Pelosi for her extraordinary leadership, and all of those who supported our plan. With their vote, we’re one step closer to vaccinating the nation, we are one step closer to putting $1,400 in the pockets of Americans. We’re one step closer to extending unemployment benefits for millions of Americans who are shortly going to lose them. We’re one step closer to helping millions of Americans feed their families and keep a roof over their head. We’re one step closer to getting our kids safely back in school. And we’re one step closer to getting state and local governments the money they need to prevent massive layoffs for essential workers. Now the bill moves to the United States Senate where I hope it will receive quick action. We have no time to waste. If we act now – decisively, quickly and boldly – we can finally get ahead of this virus, we can finally get our economy moving again. The people of this country have suffered far too much for too long. We need to relieve that suffering. The American Rescue Plan does just that. It relieves the suffering. And it’s time to act.

Democrats fight for COVID relief, while Republicans are out-Trumping each other at CPAC

As President Biden and Democrats in Congress work around the clock to get COVID relief legislation enacted, Republicans are in Orlando trying to out-Trump each other at CPAC.

This despite the fact that Trump’s chief political accomplishment during his four years in office – aside from inciting an insurrection at the Capitol – was coughing up GOP control of the House, Senate and the presidency.

One party is desperately clinging to a disgraced ex-president while another – led by Joe Biden – is working to give relief to millions of Americans suffering at a time of crisis.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter