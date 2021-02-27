Kamala Harris Inspires While Paying Tribute To Black Frontline Workers

During her speech marking Black History Month, Vice President Harris paid tribute to those African-Americans who risk their lives for us.

Video:

Vice President Harris said:



Take, for example, someone who Maryland is very proud of and we all are: UMBC graduate and black scientist Dr. Kizzy Corbett, who helped develop the Moderna vaccine — the one I got, and many of us did — that is saving countless lives.

You know, I met Dr. Corbett when I went out to visit NIH in, of course, Bethesda, Maryland, during just our second week in office and before I received my shot. And I was so honored to thank her on behalf of our nation. And I was so honored to share a moment with her to also highlight the excellence — the excellence in terms of who is serving in so many positions, including in science, in medical discovery. And she is but one example — a beautiful example of the work that has been done historically and continues to be done by black scientists in America.

Take, for example, another hero of this moment: Sandra Lindsay, a black nurse who was the first person in the United States to get vaccinated. And you all may remember when she got vaccinated, she talked about her dedication to saving lives and uplifting human condition as a nurse.

You know, Joe Biden often talks about the fact that the nurses of our country and the calling — their calling, their skill, their gift — is some of the most important work that can be done in the spirit of love thy neighbor.

Let’s think about the heroes who are the black workers who are on the frontlines risking their lives every day to save perfect strangers, people they’ve never met before, people they may not know.

Let’s think about our black churches that have always been part of the safety net of community and are feeding entire communities while they too are struggling.

After years of feeling invisible, important people in American society are being seen. Harris talked about how history is a relay race and the baton is in our hands at this moment. She added that civil rights and equality are battles that must be taken up by each generation.

The pandemic will end at some point, but the sacrifices of those who are underpaid and have been historically taken for granted should be appreciated and never forgotten.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook