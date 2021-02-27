Ted Lieu Says GOP Poses A Security Threat As Long As It Refuses To Acknowledge Biden’s Victory

Rep. Ted Lieu (R-CA) blasted Republicans on Saturday for encouraging more political violence at the nation’s capital by refusing to accept the very simple truth that Joe Biden legitimately won last November’s presidential election.

The Democratic lawmaker said that the GOP could reduce threats of violence by simply admitting that the election was not rigged against Trump.

“All they have to say is one simple, truthful sentence: The election was not stolen,” Rep. Lieu said. “The refusal to say that is the reason we still have National Guard troops in body armor patrolling our Capitol today.”

Video:

“There is one way for Republican leaders to reduce the risk of further political violence. All they have to say is one simple, truthful sentence: The election was not stolen,” @tedlieu said. pic.twitter.com/52ESTcfeEk — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) February 27, 2021

Lieu said:

Ironically, one of the favorite TV shows of my wife and I was “Designated Survivor” and this was exactly the scenario. And now we see fiction coming into reality, and it’s unfortunate that we have all this political violence. There is one way for Republican leaders to reduce the risk of further political violence. All they have to say is one simple, truthful sentence: The election was not stolen. The refusal to say that is the reason we still have National Guard troops in body armor patrolling our Capitol today.

Trump-GOP election lies cost American lives

It’s not hyperbole to say that Donald Trump’s election lies, which many Republicans amplified, were deadly.

The American people got to witness the consequences of those lies as the attack on the Capitol unfolded on Jan. 6, resulting in five deaths. Now the nation’s capital looks more like a war zone than a place where the people’s business is carried out.

If Republicans truly want unity and bipartisanship, they can start by simply acknowledging reality and admitting that Joe Biden is a legitimately elected president.

They will pose a continued security threat as long as they refuse to do that.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter