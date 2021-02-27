The American People Are Identifying Trump Terrorists And Having Them Arrested

Federal law enforcement has been getting help from the American people in identifying Trump terrorists who attacked the Capitol.

Malcolm Nance blasted the cops and former military who participated in the attack and talked about participating in photo panels to identify them.

Video of Nance on MSNBC:

Malcolm Nance calls out the former military and cops who were armed and participated in the attack on America and said they no longer believe in democracy. They believe in dictatorship. pic.twitter.com/On5ShLkgog — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 27, 2021

Nance said:

What you see is the depth of the delusion created by President Trump with his big lie ideology which nd pushed out, that it was stolen and to actually anger his base to the point where they were ready to destroy democracy, and many of these people that have been swept up in this and the entire Trump train lots of them are extremists and a lot of them are military, and policemen, paramedics. We’ve identified, and I know I was on a photo identification group. We identified people carrying handguns into the building. Some of them were police officers carrying their credentials as well.

The fact that these people decided democracy was no longer worth defending unless it was their version of democracy for their tribal leader is the most disturbing part of this. They no longer believe in America. They believe in dictatorship.

So far, 300 people have been charged in the attack. The Justice Department has opened files on 542 people. The FBI has received 200,000 tips from the American people. There are stories everyday about people turning in loved ones, exs, and those in their communities who participated in the attack.

All of this is happening before President Biden’s nominee to be attorney general, Merrick Garland has been confirmed. Once the DOJ has a confirmed attorney general and more staff are added, the investigation and arrests will accelerate.

The American people are doing their part to weed out these terrorists, and the investigations are already including members of Congress who helped incite, organize, and participate in the attack.

Americans are stepping up to protect their democracy.

