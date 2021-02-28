Devin Nunes Attacks Kamala Harris With New Racist Conspiracy Theory

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) claimed that the nation’s first African-American female vice president is eliminating New York and California’s white male governors.

Video:

Devin Nunes: *pushes totally insane conspiracy theory about Cuomo and Newsom* Maria Bartiromo: "That makes sense to me." pic.twitter.com/UiWgPG5niS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021

Nunes said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures, “What they’re doing here, what I believe they’re doing here is that Cuomo and Newsome are expendable now. They’re a threat to the politburo system. They’re a threat to Harris because before all that stuff about Cuomo was known for a long time, so this is all about eliminating the opposition so that she has a free run in 2024 and isn’t challenged by prominent governors from two of the biggest states.”

The Nunes conspiracy theory attacks Harris on a few different levels. The dog whistle that a powerful woman of color is trying to eliminate white men was impossible to miss. Nunes also works in some of the GOP standard nonsense about Harris being a socialist and Joe Biden not really being in charge.

It is hilarious that Nunes would float this conspiracy theory when Donald Trump rigged the 2020 Republican primary, and his CPAC speech on Sunday is all about pushing people out of the Republican race in 2024 so that he has a clear path to the nomination.

Republicans can’t scare their voters with Joe Biden, so Kamala Harris is the new black person for the right to fear.

Kamala Harris will get to run for president again someday, but if Joe Biden wants a second term, he will be the Democratic nominee in 2024, but Republicans are already sowing the seeds of racism against Vice President Harris.

