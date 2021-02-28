Gov. Kristi Noem Gets Standing Ovation For Going Full Death Cult And Criticizing Fauci

1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) got a standing ovation at CPAC for criticizing Dr. Fauci while leading a state where COVID ran wild.

Video:

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) let COVID run wild in South Dakota but got a standing ovation at CPAC for criticizing Dr. Fauci. pic.twitter.com/r7i1rIgzle — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 28, 2021

Gov. Noem said, “Covid didn’t crush the economy. Government crushed the economy…I believe South Dakota has been an example to the nation this past year. People used personal responsibility to protect their family’s health and their way of life while the government respected their rights and their freedom…I don’t know if you agree with me, but Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot.”

Kristi Noem is running for president in 2024. The death rate in South Dakota reached a global high from COVID last fall because Noem was a true Trump death cultist. The claim that COVID didn’t crush the economy but government did is a flat-out lie. It is delusional historical revisionism.

The Republican Party is a death cult. They are criticizing Fauci and getting standing ovations despite the fact that the COVID situation in the US has greatly improved because the Biden administration is empowering and listening to Dr. Fauci.

The pandemic will end, but the message that needs to stick with the American people is that the Republican Party has no issue with killing you if it helps them meet their political goals. Kristi Noem is yet another Republican who is a danger to the health and welfare of the United States.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook