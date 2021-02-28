Trump Just Delighted Democrats By Threatening To Run For President Again

At his CPAC speech, Trump pushed the Big Lie that he really won the election and threatened to run for president again in 2024.

Video:

"I may even decide to beat [Democrats] for a third time" — Trump pushes the big lie and gets a standing ovation pic.twitter.com/Lu5umfHHN1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021

Trump said, But who knows? Who knows? I may even decide to beat them for a third time.”

Trump lost the election by nearly 8 million votes. As president, he lost the House, the Senate, and the White House. Trump is playing into the fantasy world that he created where he actually won the election in November.

It would be a gift to Democrats if Donald Trump ran for president again. The results of the CPAC straw poll suggested that Trump would be a runaway favorite to win the 2024 Republican primary.

Trump has nothing new to say. He is the same tired, old, repetitive one-trick pony that voters already rejected in record numbers. Trump was soundly beaten once. Democrats have nothing to fear from a third Trump candidacy.

Democrats aren’t afraid of Trump. If he runs again, which may not be possible if he is criminally charged in Manhattan, he will not win.

