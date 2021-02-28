As He Faces Possible Criminal Indictment, Trump Attacks The Supreme Court

Trump, who is potentially facing multiple criminal indictments, attacked the Supreme Court for not overturning the election.

Video:

"This election was rigged," Trump lies, prompting CPAC attendees to chant, 'you won! you won!" Trump then attacks the Supreme Court for not overthrowing the election result for him "The didn't have the guts or the courage to make the right decision," Trump says pic.twitter.com/HYo4IiaWFI — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2021

Trump claimed that the Supreme Court did not have the guts to illegally overturn the election for him. It is likely that Trump’s anger at the high court is based on the fact that they made him turn over his tax returns to the Manhattan DA who is looking at criminally indicting him, his adult children, and his company.

Donald Trump needed the Supreme Court to violate the Constitution in order to stay in power.

The former president is unleashing the same complaints, gripes, and conspiracy theories that dominated his lame-duck period after he lost the election to Joe Biden.

The cable news networks have largely ignored Trump’s CPAC speech. His remarks are being gobbled up by those at CPAC, but for the rest of the country, his complaining is already stale.

Attacking the Supreme Court when he is facing possible criminal indictment looks like more of the shoot himself in the foot strategy that made Trump a one-term president.

