Democrat Marcus Flowers Announces 2022 Bid For Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Seat and He Looks Like a Formidable Opponent

In the summer of 2020, Marjorie Taylor Greene won the Republican primary for Georgia’s 14th District. This essentially made her a shoe-in to win a seat in the House of Representatives as the district is deep red.

Before the election, Democratic opponent Kevin Van Ausdale dropped out of the race, allowing Greene to run unopposed.

Greene has barely gone a week in congress without a scandal. Last week she was slammed after hanging an anti-transgender sign outside of her office. The Georgia Rep. was using the sign to express her displeasure at the Equality Act.

The congresswoman is enormously unpopular. 15% of Americans and only 24% of Republicans approve of her. While much of America would like to see Greene lose in 2022, it will be an uphill battle for whoever decides to run against her.

That doesn’t mean, however, that no one is willing to step up. Marcus Flowers, who recently announced that he will seek Greene’s seat, seems like quite a formidable opponent.

The Army veteran made the announcement via a video posted this weekend. “Her twisted conspiracy theories might have made her famous,” he began, “but they haven’t done a damn thing to help the people here in our district. Now, I’m running for Congress because Georgians deserve better. Better healthcare, COVID relief, and real representation.”

Flowers continued:

“I’ve witnessed first hand the damage done by extremism, radicalism, and disinformation, and I won’t stand by while people in Washington take us down the same path. The Army core values teach honor, personal courage, and selfless service. That’s what I’ll bring to Congress.”

You can watch the campaign video in its entirety below: