Jim Jordan Defends Trump: “People Actually Say ‘We Love You, Mr. President,’ Because They Do”

Representative Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) defended former President Donald Trump despite harsh criticism about the speech Trump gave at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC).

“The American people appreciate people who does what they said [they would],” Jordan told “Fox and Friends” co-host Steve Doocy. “That’s the point I was making because so often in that town, people go campaign, get to Washington, then come up with a bunch of excuses why they can’t do what they said they were going to do, or pretend to do what they said they were going to do but never really get it done.”

He continued: “President Trump just said, ‘I’m gonna do it, I’m gonna do what I said,’ and it’s so refreshing and the American people know he was doing it on their behalf. That’s why at all these events Steve, people actually say ‘we love you, Mr. President,’ because they do. they love someone who keeps their word and fights for them, and that’s what he did.”

You can listen to Jordan’s remarks in the video below.

Speaking to Fox News ahead of his own address at CPAC yesterday, Jordan praised Trump––who continues to push the lie that the 2020 general election was fraudulent––and said he hopes Trump runs for office in 2024.

“I think President Trump is the leader of our party,” Jordan said. “I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. I think there’s a few people on the fringe of our party, the Lincoln Project folks, who’ve been against the president.”

“But our party is led by President Trump,” he added. “I think that’s good. I hope he runs for office, for the presidency again in 2024. I think if he does he will get the nomination and I think he will win.”