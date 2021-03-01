Lauren Boebert Complains About House Metal Detectors at CPAC

Representative Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) has made headlines in recent weeks for refusing to abide by a House rule that states lawmakers who refuse to walk through metal detectors installed outside the House chamber following the January 6 siege of the United States Capitol will be fined $5,000 for their first offense and $10,000 for any subsequent offense. Boebert has tried to circumvent the policy and bring her gun onto the House floor.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Boebert criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and argued that the restrictions are unjust.

“Speaker Pelosi has called us the enemy within. There’s metal detectors,” Boebert said. “I am there to defend our Second Amendment rights. This isn’t about attacking my gun; this is talking about taking your gun and I will stand up for your God-given rights every single day.”

“In Washington D.C., I wouldn’t be surprised if we start quartering soldiers in the committee hearing rooms. There are plenty in the parking garage at ‘Fort Pelosi,’” she continued. “Maybe we could unreasonably start seizing and searching members of Congress. Oh wait. We’re already doing that on the House Chambers. Yes, yes. We are. With the metal detectors and all that.”

Boebert said she “cannot wait until they take that gavel from Speaker Pelosi in 2022.”

Lawmakers can carry guns onto Capitol grounds but they are barred from bringing them onto the House floor. Boebert received a concealed carry permit last month despite voicing her support for the insurrectionists who breached the Capitol last month. The event, which resulted in five deaths, including that of a Capitol Police officer, was sparked by former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that the 2020 general election was fraudulent. Boebert also voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s win in Congress.