New York Prosecutors Are Going For The Jugular And Zeroing In On Trump’s Finance Chief

Donald Trump’s performance at CPAC over the weekend was a low-energy flop, but perhaps the reason the former president is so deflated is because he sees a legal tidal wave headed in his direction.

That legal turmoil continued to build on Monday as New York prosecutors who are currently investigating Trump are now zeroing in on the CFO of his company.

According To New York Times, “State prosecutors in Manhattan who are investigating former President Donald J. Trump and his family business are sharpening their focus on the company’s long-serving chief financial officer, asking witnesses questions about his dealings at the company, according to people with knowledge of the matter.”

The report notes that investigators looking into Trump’s chief financial officer are doing so as part of their investigation into potential financial fraud at the company.

More from The New York Times:

The increased focus on the executive, Allen H. Weisselberg, could step up pressure on him to cooperate with the investigation if the prosecutors unearth evidence of wrongdoing on his part. He has served as the Trump Organization’s financial gatekeeper for more than two decades and could be a vital source of information for the government about the inner workings of the company. In recent weeks, the prosecutors working for the Manhattan district attorney, Cyrus R. Vance Jr., have been interviewing witnesses who know Mr. Weisselberg and have asked at least one witness about Mr. Weisselberg’s sons, Barry and Jack Weisselberg, according to two of the people with knowledge of the matter.

New York is going straight for Trump’s criminal enterprise

The news that the Trump Organization CFO is under scrutiny comes amid a flurry of Trump-related activity in New York.

Last month, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance recruited a federal prosecutor who specializes in organized crime to join the Trump investigation. The Trump Organization was also recently forced to hand over documents to New York AG Letitia James.

And in a huge development last week, the Manhattan DA (finally) received Trump’s tax returns following the Supreme Court decision to deny the former president’s request to keep them under wraps.

It is likely that these investigations will take time to fully develop, but New York prosecutors are coming for Donald Trump and there’s nothing he can do to stop it.

