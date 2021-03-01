Putin’s Rude Awakening Begins As Biden Prepares To Hit Russia With New Sanctions

The days of Donald Trump doing Vladimir Putin’s bidding are over as Joe Biden is planning to hit Russia with sanctions as early as Tuesday.

According to Reuters, the Biden administration is expected to hit Russia with sanctions over its treatment of Alexey Navalny, a Russian opposition leader who was recently placed in a detention facility.

Reuters: EXCLUSIVE -U.S. EXPECTED TO IMPOSE NAVALNY-RELATED SANCTIONS ON RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AS EARLY AS TUESDAY -SOURCES — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 2, 2021

Biden’s decision to penalize Russia is another departure from the former president, who spent his four years in the White House fawning over Vladimir Putin.

Last month, Biden told Putin that the days of America rolling over for Russia are over, and it appears that he’s keeping that promise.

This is what Biden means when he says ‘America is back’

When President Joe Biden says “America is back,” as he frequently has since taking office in January, this is what he’s talking about.

For four years, Donald Trump behaved as if he was a Russian agent, denying the Kremlin’s involvement in the 2016 election and looking the other way after Putin put a bounty on U.S. troops.

With the world watching, Trump even sided with Putin over the American intelligence community.

Russia’s puppet, Trump, is no longer in office. With Biden ready to get tough on Moscow, Vladimir Putin is in for a rude awakening.

Donald Trump may have pledged to put “America first” during his presidency, but it is Joe Biden who is fulfilling that promise.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter