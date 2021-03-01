Rudy Giuliani Has Been Suspended by YouTube For Spreading Election Lies

Last night was a big one for Rudy Giuliani. The former New York City mayor was thanked during Sacha Baron Cohen’s Golden Globes Award speech. Of course, Cohen was being facetious when he called Giuliani a “comedy genius.”

And the months of embarrassment continued for Giuliani on Monday. The video streaming site, YouTube has suspended the sometimes Trump lawyer for pushing lies about the 2020 election.

A spokesperson for the website confirmed to The Hill that Giuliani has been suspended for two weeks for violating their “election integrity policy.”

The statement continued:

“We removed content from the Rudy W. Giuliani channel for violating our sale of regulated goods policy, which prohibits content facilitating the use of nicotine, and our presidential election integrity policy. Additionally, in accordance with our long standing strikes system, we issued a strike against the Rudy W. Giuliani channel, which temporarily restricts uploading or live-streaming.”

Giuliani has regularly posted conspiracy-laden YouTube videos which went out to his more than 500,000 followers. The clips feature names like “The Biden Crime Family’s Payoff Scheme” and “Election Theft of the Century.”

The former New York City Mayor was first suspended by the site back in January of 2021. He said at the time that the measures were predatory and dangerous. Giuliani told the Washington Post, “It’s a very, very seductive road to authoritarianism.”