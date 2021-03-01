Trump Sees His Future As Former French President Sarkozy Convicted On Corruption Charges

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was found guilty of corruption and influence-peddling and given a confinement sentence of one year.

The AP reported:

A Paris court on Monday found French former President Nicolas Sarkozy guilty of corruption and influence-peddling and sentenced him to one year in prison and a two-year suspended sentence.

The 66-year-old politician, who was president from 2007 to 2012, was convicted for having tried to illegally obtain information from a senior magistrate in 2014 about a legal action in which he was involved.

It is the first time in modern history that a former French president has been convicted of corruption.

The concept of current and former high-ranking leaders being convicted by courts for criminal activity is something that hasn’t happened in the United States, but it could happen to Donald Trump. Trump’s pal Netanyahu in Israel is on trial for corruption, while he is still attempting to hold on to power.

Republicans gave Trump roughly an hour and a half to ramble at CPAC on Sunday, and they are pretending that everything is fine and a Trump comeback is in the cards.

In the real world, criminal charges are bearing down on Trump like a freight train in the middle of the night, and Sarkozy’s conviction could provide a glimpse into the former president’s future.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook