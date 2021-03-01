Capitol Attack Inciters Ted Cruz And Josh Hawley Vote Against Merrick Garland

Sens. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley voted against Merrick Garland’s nomination in the Senate Judiciary Committee after Garland vowed to prosecute all involved in the Capitol attack.

Garland’s nomination was voted out of the Senate Judiciary Committee 15-7:

Garland reported out of committee 15-7. Cotton, Kennedy, Lee, Blackburn, Hawley, Sasse and Cruz voted no — Marianne LeVine (@marianne_levine) March 1, 2021

It is not surprising that Capitol attack inciters like Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley would vote against Merrick Garland’s confirmation.

During his confirmation hearing, Garland said, “If confirmed, I will supervise the prosecution of white supremacists and others who stormed the Capitol on January 6 — a heinous attack that sought to disrupt a cornerstone of our democracy: the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected government.”

Those white supremacists and domestic terrorists were incited by Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, and other congressional Republicans. The terrorists were caught on video expressing the belief that they were doing what Cruz wanted them to do.

Cruz and Hawley voted against a nominee who could potentially prosecute them and their supporters. Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley don’t want an attorney general who will prosecute white supremacists and domestic terrorists because that could also mean that they someday could be prosecuted too.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook