After Freezing His Own People Greg Abbott Lifts Mask Mandate So All Texans Can Get COVID

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) showed that there is no limit to how far Republicans will go to kill people by lifting Texas’s mask mandate.

The AP reported:



The repealed rules include doing away with limits on the number of diners or customers allowed indoors, said Abbott, who made the announcement at a restaurant in Lubbock. He said the new rules would take effect March 10, although leaders in Houston and other big Texas cities were already reacting with alarm.

“Removing statewide mandates does not end personal responsibility,” said Abbott, speaking from the crowded dining room where many of those surrounding him were not wearing masks.

“It’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed,” he said.

As experts warn about virus variants and the potential increases in COVID cases that could come with it, Greg Abbott is encouraging every person in his state to get the coronavirus. Within a month or two, there is likely to be a wave of stories about how the coronavirus is surging in Texas.

First, Abbott and Texas Republicans tried to freeze millions of their own people to death by refusing to prepare their power grid for freezing temperatures, then they follow up by encouraging people to get COVID by lifting safety requirements.

Texas is a living example of the Republican effort to use government to kill.

