Kayleigh McEnany Joins Fox News

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany has joined Fox News, the network announced earlier today.

“It is my distinct pleasure to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family,” Fox News host Harris Faulkner said. “We will be seeing much more of her.”

McEnany has been one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal supporters both during and after his presidency and has been a regular face on the network, where she has continued to push many of Trump’s talking points, including the fiction that the 2020 general election was stolen.

Shortly after Trump lost the election to Biden for instance, McEnany appeared on Fox News to claim that that it would be “constitutionally accurate” for Republican legislatures to appoint electors who would certify the results of the 2020 general election for Trump despite his loss.

McEnany has also made headlines in recent weeks for her criticisms of President Joe Biden. Last month, for example, she was called out by CNN journalist Jake Tapper after she published a tweet that appeared to be a signal to stir up subscribers to the QAnon conspiracy theory. Those who follow QAnon believe that Democrats are part of a global pedophile ring that engages in sex-trafficking and conspired against former Trump during his time in office.