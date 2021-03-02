Right-Wing Commentator Says He Wants to Make It More Difficult for People to Vote

Right-wing commentator Josh Bernstein responded to former President Donald Trump’s speech at CPAC in which he continued to push the baseless lie that the 2020 general election was fraudulent, saying he wants to make it more difficult for people to vote.

“We cannot have early voting,” he said. “We should have one day to vote, and no, it should not be [a day] off, OK? You either go before work, you either go on your lunch break, or you go after work. That’s it. If you can’t get there in that one day, then it wasn’t important enough for you, and to be quite frank, I don’t want you to vote. If you can’t make it in that one day, stay home.”

“I want proof of income at the polling stations,” he continued. “I want to see that you have skin in the game and that you are not planning on sponging off of the system. … I’m talking about people on welfare and things like that, that have been on the system and have been exploiting the system for many, many, many years. They should not be allowed to vote. You should have skin in the game because you’re probably going to vote for the people that are going to keep you dependent on them, and that’s not good for the country. I’ll admit it. I want to make it harder to vote in America, not easier.”

During the final months of his presidency, Trump often railed against mail-in voting, claiming that it would allow more voter fraud to take place. There is no evidence to support this.

There is no evidence that the election was fraudulent despite Trump’s claims. American security agencies have disputed that any election fraud took place, affirming that the election was both free and fair.

A recent statement from the federal Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), part of a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Executive Committees, revealed the agencies found “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.” The statement went on to refer to the 2020 general election as “the most secure in American history.”