Senate Republicans’ Biden Stimulus Strategy Immediately Blows Up In Their Faces

Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have announced that they are going to vote against the Biden stimulus and make Democrats own the popular bill.

Erica Werner reported on the Senate GOP strategy:

McConnell & Thune predicting Senate R's will vote unanimously against $1.9T covid bill and, per Thune, "make the Democrats own a piece of legislation that I think is going to have long-term adverse consequences." — Erica Werner (@ericawerner) March 2, 2021

Senate Republicans are saying that there is nothing that Democrats could propose that would get their votes. Their entire strategy is to make Democrats own everything that gets passed. The problem for Senate Republicans is that the stimulus bill is overwhelmingly popular.

The Republican message to the American people is that they had nothing to do with the $1,400 that will be arriving in your bank account. They are disowning tax credits that will give struggling families bigger refunds. Republicans are disavowing increased funding for COVID vaccinations that will allow people to get healthy and get back to work. Those extra unemployment benefits that will help millions of families keep a roof over their heads and food on the table? All Democrats.

The Republicans in Congress are out of step with the rest of the country and a majority of their own party.

McConnell and his caucus have a terrible strategy that is already blowing up in their faces.

