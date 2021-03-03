Brian Kemp Humiliates Himself By Annoucing He’ll Support Trump In 2024

Gov. Brian Kemp brushed off months of personal attacks and said that he would support the former president in 2024.

Video:

Trump repeatedly attacked Brian Kemp for not working to overturn the election results for him, called for his resignation and even gave a speech in Georgia saying he'd campaign against him, but here's Kemp just now on Fox News saying he'd support Trump in 2024 anyway pic.twitter.com/NN5z9aYalr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 3, 2021

Kemp said on Fox News when asked if he would support Trump in 2024, “Absolutely. I’m going to support the nominee. As I said before, I worked very hard for the president….The president will be a part of our party for a long time in the future, and Republicans, we need to have a big tent. There’s a lot of great ideas out there. We’re not always going to get along, but I think the president deserves a lot of credit and he’s not going away.”

Brian Kemp’s answer was an embarrassment. Trump personally attacked him, accused the governor of election rigging, and called for his resignation, and Kemp responded by getting on his knees and pledging his undying love to Trump in 2024.

Some who don’t understand the dynamics of primaries made a big deal out of Trump “only” getting 55% in the CPAC straw poll, but if Trump is at 55% in a ten or twenty candidate field in 2024, he will waltz to the nomination.

Unless Trump is a convicted felon by 2024, he will be the GOP’s nominee, because the Republican Party is too spineless to stand up to him.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook