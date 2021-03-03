Inspector General Asked DOJ To Criminally Investigate Mitch McConnell’s Wife

The Inspector General for the Department of Transportation asked the DOJ to investigate Mitch McConnell’s wife Elaine Chao for abusing her office.

The New York Times reported:



In a report made public on Wednesday, the inspector general said the Justice Department’s criminal and public integrity divisions both declined to take up the matter in the closing weeks of the Trump administration, even after the inspector general found repeated examples of Ms. Chao using her staff and her office to help benefit her family and their business operations and revealed that staff members at the agency had raised ethics concerns.

“A formal investigation into potential misuses of position was warranted,” Mitch Behm, the department’s deputy inspector general, said on Tuesday in a letter to House lawmakers, accompanying a 44-page report detailing the investigation and the findings of wrongdoing.

The Trump DOJ refused to investigate such an obvious criminal misuse of office because criminal misuse of office was the entire purpose of the Trump administration.

The good news is that there is nothing stopping the Biden Department of Justice from investigating any criminal misconduct committed by Chao while she was serving in the Trump administration. It was first reported in May of 2020 that Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao were illegally using Chao’s position in the Trump administration to make money off of Russia and China.

The best way to prevent future presidential administration corruption is to prosecute those who have misused their office. Elaine Chao is likely not alone in her crimes. If the DOJ does investigate her, they must also investigate McConnell.

