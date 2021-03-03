GOP Rep. to Donald Trump: Tell Your People Plotting Violence Tomorrow to “Stand Down”

January 6th was a dark day in American history. Scores of Trump supporters stormed the United States Capitol intending to do harm to Republicans and Democrats alike.

Since that event, more than 310 of those insurrections have been arrested. But many more are not done yet.

According to a QAnon theory, Trump will be returning to office on March 4th. Obviously, he won’t be. But both Washington DC police and the FBI are anticipating violence from the conspiracy faction.

On Wednesday, Jake Tapper asked GOP congressman Mike McCaul about the threat. McCaul long served as chairman of the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Tapper asked the Texas Rep., “It seems to me that whether we’re talking about the attack on January 6th or this possible attack tomorrow, President Trump, these people, these attackers worship him. They love him. They think that they’re doing this in his name. Do you think Donald Trump should be more forcefully saying, clearly, ‘I’m not going to be inaugurated tomorrow? Joe Biden was elected fair and square?’ I feel like that could potentially quell a lot of these potentially violent threats.”

“I think President Trump has a responsibility to tell them to stand down,” McCaul agreed. “This threat is credible. It’s real. It’s a right-wing militia group that believes that the original — because the original Inaugural day was March 4th until the 20th amendment passed, they think this is the true Inauguration day and that President Trump could be inaugurated tomorrow. And that is the threat we face right now.”