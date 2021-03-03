Trump Just Got Served With Civil Rights Lawsuit At Mar-a-Lago

Trump was served at Mar-a-Lago with a lawsuit by the NAACP and Rep. Bennie Thompson for violating civil rights during the Capitol attack.

The Daily Beast reported, “Attorneys for Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and the NAACP have served former President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club with a lawsuit filed against him in February…Trump advisers did not immediately provide comment on who, if anyone, at this point is representing the former president for this lawsuit. When Trump was served, it was merely signed for by a ‘Ricky,’ according to the court document.”

It is fitting that the paperwork was signed for by some dude named Ricky at Mar-a-Lago.

The suit alleges that Trump, Rudy Giuliani, The Proud Boys, and The Oathkeeps all violated the 1871 Klan Act which allows members of Congress to sue individuals who conspire to violently “molest, interrupt, hinder, or impede” the discharge of a public official’s duties. The suit accusing Trump of issuing a call to arms with his remarks on January 6, 2021, and inciting the Capitol attack.

There are likely to be more criminal charges filed in response to the attack. As more information becomes available, it is apparent that the Trump administration actively blocked National Guard assistance during the attack.

Donald Trump’s legal problems are mounting and growing by the day.

