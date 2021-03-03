The Capitol Is Ready After New Trump Terrorist Attack Warning

Speaker Pelosi has canceled Thursday’s House session after the FBI and Homeland Security issued a warning about a potential Trump terrorist attack.

The Capitol Police issued a statement about the March 4th warning:

The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex. We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4. We have already made significant security upgrades to include establishing a physical structure and increasing manpower to ensure the protection of Congress, the public, and our police officers.

Our Department is working with our local, state, and federal partners to stop any threats to the Capitol. We are taking the intelligence seriously. Due to the sensitive nature of this information, we cannot provide additional details at this time.

Homeland Security has reports of a planned Trump terrorist protest at the Capitol:

Friend at a federal agency downtown sends an email they just got: “The Department of Homeland Security – Federal Protective Service has informed us of potential protests at or near the U.S. Capitol tomorrow, March 4, 2021.” — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) March 3, 2021

/3 “The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) are planning to increase security and staffing in Washington, D.C. as a precaution. USCP, Federal agencies & other law enforcement partners will continue to take precautions to protect people and infrastructure in the National Capital Region.” — John Bresnahan (@bresreports) March 3, 2021

The Trump terrorists aren’t going away now that Trump is out of office. The difference between 1/6 and today is that the Biden administration is trying to protect the Capitol instead of delaying assistance and inciting terrorist violence.

If the Trump terrorists return, America will be ready to defend its Capitol.

