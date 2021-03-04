Ainsley Earhardt Claims White House is “Silencing” Biden

“Fox and Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt claimed the White House is “silencing” President Joe Biden in remarks on the program this morning. Whereas former President Donald Trump often spoke with members of the press and regularly eclipsed his own press secretaries in terms of news coverage, the Biden administration has largely left communications to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“When President Biden steps up in the front of the microphone, it usually looks like they’re shoving him off to the side,” Earhardt said in response to co-host Steve Doocy’s observation that Biden doesn’t often take questions from reporters. “He might be answering a few questions when he goes out. If he does answer a question, to your point, it’s to someone who’s already pre-selected.”

“It just makes us wonder, what are they hiding? Why don’t they want him to answer questions? Why are they trying to control him? Why is he so measured?” she added. “Especially compared to the last president, President Trump, who would walk onto the helicopter and he would always stop and talk to reporters.”

Turning her attention back to Doocy, she said, “Steve, you were down there at the White House that morning and he said, ‘Okay, I’m coming out, I just want to talk to Steve.’ He was spontaneous and very transparent, and can you just imagine if he just relied on [former White House Press Secretary] Kayleigh McEnany to answer all the questions? That never happened.”

You can listen to Earhardt’s remarks in the video below.

Ainsley Earhardt thinks the White House is silencing Joe Biden: "It just makes us wonder, what are they hiding? Why don't they want him to answer questions? Why are they trying to control him? Why is he so measured? Especially compared to the last president, President Trump" pic.twitter.com/X2m85oHNp2 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) March 4, 2021