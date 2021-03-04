Capitol Police Asks National Guard to Provide Security at U.S. Capitol For Another 60 Days

The Capitol Police have asked the National Guard to continue to provide security at the United States Capitol for another 60 days. The Pentagon is reviewing the proposal, The Associated Press has confirmed.

The National Guard is currently checking states for the availability of their troops in the event that the Department of Defense approves the proposal. At the moment, 5,000 members of the National Guard are stationed in Washington D.C. but are due to leave on March 12 unless their mission is extended.

Representative Elise Slotkin (D-Mich.) has expressed concern about the safety and security of members of Congress after the National Guard leaves.

“We want to understand what the plan is,” she said. “None of us like looking at the fencing, the gates, the uniformed presence around the Capitol. We can’t depend on the National Guard for our security.”

The request comes after Capitol Police confirmed they uncovered intelligence that a militia group would try to breach the Capitol, nearly two months after a group of former President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the complex in a bid to overturn the results of an election that President Joe Biden won decisively.

“The United States Capitol Police Department is aware of and prepared for any potential threats towards members of Congress or towards the Capitol complex,” the agency said in a statement yesterday. “We have obtained intelligence that shows a possible plot to breach the Capitol by an identified militia group on Thursday, March 4.”