Donald Trump is Calling for Fox News to Fire Karl Rove

Over the last 28 years, Republicans have won the popular vote just one time in eight tries. Thanks to the electoral college, they still took the White House three of those eight times.

The architect of the one Republican popular vote win was Karl Rove. Rove was a long-time strategist for George W. Bush and he now works as a commentator for Fox News.

But if Donald Trump has his way, Rove will no longer be working for the network. The 45th president called for the strategist to be fired in a recent fundraising email.

“Karl Rove’s voice on Fox is always negative for those who know how to win. He certainly hasn’t helped Fox in the ratings department, has he,” Trump asked.

The former president continued:

“Never had much of a feeling for Karl, in that I disagreed with so many of the things he says. He’s a pompous fool with bad advice and always has an agenda. He ran the campaign for two Senators in Georgia, and did a rotten job with bad ads and concepts. Should have been an easy win, but he and his friend Mitch blew it with their $600 vs. $2,000 proposal. Karl would be much more at home at the disastrous Lincoln Project. I heard they have numerous openings!” https://twitter.com/dsamuelsohn/status/1367632723695788036

Trump closed his missive, “Karl Rove is all talk and no action! Next time Karl, save your Election night phone call and keep doing a great job for the Democrats. Fox should get rid of Karl Rove and his ridiculous ‘whiteboard’ as soon as possible!”