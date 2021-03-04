Fox News CEO Lachlan Murdoch: Joe Biden’s Presidency Will Be Good For Our Ratings

For nearly it’s entire history, Fox News success has been built by two men; Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch. Murdoch was at the top of the chain as the owner of Fox. Ailes was in charge of running the network until his resignation in 2016.

Ailes has since passed, dying of a subdural hematoma in 2017. And while Murdoch is still alive, he is now 89 years old. The everyday operations of the channel have been turned over to his son Lachlan.

And the early returns are not good. After 20 years of dominance, Fox is now trailing MSNBC in the ratings and CNN has regularly challenged Fox as well. Lachlan Murdoch sees light at the end of the tunnel, though, as he thinks Joe Biden’s presidency will be good his network’s ratings.

Murdoch made the comments during a Morgan Stanley Tech, Media and Telecom conference on Thursday. In regards to Fox’s rating dip he admitted, “our audience was disappointed with the election results.”

The Fox CEO also said that he expects things to turn around for the network. “The main benefciary of the Trump administration from a ratings points of view was MSNBC… and that’s because they’re the loyal opposition… that’s what our job is now with the Biden administration, and you’ll see our ratings really improve from here.”

Murdoch then continued, “75 million people voted for a Republican president, sometimes in spite of his personality at times… that’s what we represent. We’re going to stick to the center-right. That’s where our audience is.”

