Fox’s Greg Gutfeld Claims Trump Didn’t Separate Children From Their Parents: “It’s a Load of Hooey”

There were many disgraceful things that happened during Donald Trump’s presidency. But perhaps the most revolting element of the 45th president’s was his family separation policy.

That Donald Trump made orphans of children seeking asylum in the United States is not in doubt. It is estimated that at least 545 children were separated from their parents due to the measure.

Rather than argue the merits of the policy, though, Fox News would like to pretend it didn’t even happen. Host Greg Gutfeld told his viewers on Thursday:

“Well, no, the separation of families is a very interesting point. Given that, where are the families now? That was a narrative that still hasn’t been justified. When you are talking about 100,000 teens coming here. And the parents suddenly have disappeared. Makes me think that four year narrative about separating families, tearing children from their parents was a load of hooey and that’s the technical phrase.”

Joe Biden certainly disagrees with Gutfeld’s take. The president has made reuniting the orphaned children one of his main policy goals. A senior White House official said of Biden’s aims:

“Fully remedying [Trump’s] actions will take time and require a full government approach. But President Biden has been very clear about restoring compassion and order to our immigration system and correcting the divisive, inhumane and immoral policies of the last four years.”