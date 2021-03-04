WATCH: Jen Psaki Shuts Down Reporter Who Wanted Her to Credit Trump for Vaccines

There were many traditions that looked quite different during Donald Trump’s presidency. But nothing, however, was quite as unusual as Trump’s press secretaries and the way they handled themselves during briefings.

Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany were not only combative with the press, they also lied with ease. The briefings during Trump’s term also happened far less frequently than ever before.

For all those reasons, Jen Psaki has been a breath of fresh air. While she isn’t opposed to delivering answers with a fair bit of snark, Psaki is at the podium nearly every day.

On Thursday, a reporter wanted the press secretary to give Donald Trump credit for developing America’s vaccines. Psaki, though, was more than ready to shoot the request down.

Mary Bruce from ABC News asked, “The president has been pretty critical of the prior administration’s handling of the pandemic, saying you inherited a mess here, but when it comes to vaccinations, you are following some of the same playbook here, so does the prior administration deserve some credit for laying the groundwork?”

“I don’t think anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died from this pandemic,” Psaki responded. “So what our focus is on and what the president’s focus is on when he came into office just over a month ago, was ensuring we have enough vaccines. We are going to have them now. We had enough vaccinators and we had enough vaccine locations to get this pandemic under control.”

Watch a clip of the exchange below:

Asked if the Trump administration deserves more credit for initiating vaccine rollout, press sec. Jen Psaki tells @marykbruce, "I don't think anyone deserves credit when half a million people in the country have died of this pandemic." https://t.co/F7XMlskBBJ pic.twitter.com/HSsNnzyqFd — ABC News (@ABC) March 4, 2021