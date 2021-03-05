Biden Has An Approval Rating Trump Could Dream Of As 70% Support His Pandemic Response

A new AP poll shows President Biden with a 60% approval rating and a 70% approval rating on his response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The AP reported on their AP-NORC Poll:



Joe Biden is enjoying an early presidential honeymoon, with 60% of Americans approving of his job performance thus far and even more backing his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

At a moment of deep political polarization in America, support for Biden’s pandemic response extends across party lines. Overall, 70% of Americans back the Democratic president’s handling of the virus response, including 44% of Republicans.

Fifty-five percent of Americans approve of his handling of the economy, but 63% also say that the economy remains in poor shape.

President Biden has delivered on his promises related to the public health side of the pandemic. Biden has gotten shots in American arms at a rapid rate and increased the supply of COVID vaccine to be enough for every American by the end of May.

The Biden presidency will be defined on how well the economy recovers. The $1.9 trillion stimulus that the Senate will pass should arrive simultaneously as more people are getting vaccinated. The timing could be a quick surge in US growth, and if that happens, the Biden economy will recover. Historical precedent suggests that his popularity will hold steady or grow.

Republicans have been spinning their wheels unable to damage Biden and the Democrats so far. Fox News is in the dumpster, and the tactics that the GOP used against Obama are failing to have the same negative impact on Biden.

There is much work yet to be done, but President Biden is off to a popular start.

