Greg Abbott Is Sabotaging Migrant COVID Testing Then Blaming Biden

Gov. Greg Abbott is blocking federal efforts to help Texas cities and counties COVID test migrants while blaming President Biden.

CNN reported, “Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is stalling efforts by the Biden administration to provide federal funds for Covid-19 tests for migrants released from custody, a senior Homeland Security official tells CNN…The Department of Homeland Security has relayed plans to the governor’s office to try and get assistance to cities and counties to mitigate Covid-19 spread, according to the official. DHS has already set plans in motion to use Federal Emergency Management Agency funds to support community efforts to test, isolate and quarantine migrants released from Border Patrol custody, the official told CNN. But the grant money needs to be approved by the state before it can be distributed to border communities.”

The Biden administration is trying to help Texas fulfill its responsibility to test migrants for COVID, but the Texas Governor is blocking the aid from reaching needed communities by not approving the grant money.

Gov. Abbot denies the state grant money for COVID testing, lifts the mask mandate, and then blames the President Of The United States for the rise in COVID cases in his state.

Abbott is intentionally trying to make Texans sick for political gain. Joe Biden is trying to stop the spread of the virus in Texas, while Greg Abbott has taken over Donald Trump’s role of Republican super-spreader in chief.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook