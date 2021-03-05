Newsmax Hires Rudy Giuliani’s Son as a Contributor

Andrew Giuliani, the son of former President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, has been hired as a contributor for the far-right outlet Newsmax. He has already begun working, according to a Newsmax spokesperson.

The younger Giuliani, who worked in the White House, isn’t the only former Trump staffer to take a job with Newsmax, which has repeatedly come under fire for promoting baseless conspiracy theories about the Covid-19 pandemic, the nationwide vaccination effort, and Trump’s lie that the 2020 general election was fraudulent. Sean Spicer, Trump’s former White House Press Secretary, has had his own show on the site for the last year.

Andrew Giuliani, much like his father, has made headlines in recent months. In December, Trump appointed him to a “Key Administration Post” on the United States Holocaust Council, where he will serve a five-year term.

In November, he became the latest in a line of White House officials to test positive for Covid-19.

“This morning, I tested positive for COVID-19,” he wrote on November 20. “I am experiencing mild symptoms, and am following all appropriate protocols, including being in quarantine and conducting contact tracing.”

The White House experienced its first outbreak in September, following a highly publicized event to commemorate the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. (Barrett was later confirmed.) President Trump tested positive for the coronavirus along with several high-profile members of his inner circle, including senior adviser Stephen Miller and presidential counselor Hope Hicks.