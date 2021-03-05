Ron Johnson Suggests That He May Leave The Senate And Not Run For Reelection

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said that his preference is to leave the Senate and not run for a third term in 2022.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported:



Johnson is openly considering a third term despite Democratic challengers already lining up to challenge him and his pronouncement while running for a second term in 2016 that it would be his last.

“That pledge is on my mind, it was my preference then, I would say it’s probably my preference now,” Johnson said during a Friday media call. “I’m happy to go home.”

Johnson said that he might run for a third term because Democrats control the government and might consider the harmful effects of Democrats ramming through their agenda.

There are already open Senate seats in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Ohio due to Republican incumbent retirements. If Johnson retires, Wisconsin would move to near the top of the list of Democratic targets. Pennsylvania is likely the party’s top target for a winnable seat pickup, but Wisconsin would be next on the list.

Johnson’s retirement would be a gift to the people of the Badger State as his constant conspiracy spewing is an embarrassment. The state would be immediately better served if “RonAnon” were no longer a US Senator.

For more discussion about this story join our Rachel Maddow and MSNBC group.

Follow and Like PoliticusUSA on Facebook