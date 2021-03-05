Wall Street Journal Editorial Board Responds to Trump’s Criticism: “Thanks for the Attention”

“Losing to Joe Biden of all people, and by 7.1 million votes as an incumbent President, must be painful. Counseling could be in order. Any good analyst will explain that the first step toward recovery is to accept reality. The same applies to Republican voters who want to win back Congress in 2022 and the White House in 2024,” the board wrote.

The editorial board penned its criticisms after Trump lashed out at the news outlet for urging Republicans to abandon him.

“They fight for RINOS that have so badly hurt the Republican Party,” Trump said in a statement, referring to individuals he has lambasted as “Republicans in Name Only” for not following him in lockstep. “That’s where they are and that’s where they will always be. Fortunately, nobody cares much about The Wall Street Journal editorial anymore. They have lost great credibility.”

The editorial board said they “empathize if former President Trump is frustrated these days.”

“Former Presidents and Vice Presidents have told us how psychologically difficult the early months of lost political power can be. We can therefore empathize if former President Trump is frustrated these days, and perhaps that explains his attack on us Thursday over his role in the GOP’s loss of the Senate,” the editorial board said, concluding: “For someone who says we don’t matter, he sure spends a lot of time reading and responding to us. Thanks for the attention.”