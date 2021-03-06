Biden Tells America That Competent Leadership Is Back After Senate Passes COVID Relief Bill

Joe Biden praised lawmakers on Saturday after the Senate passed his American Rescue Plan by a slim 50 to 49 vote.

Biden said the bill’s passage is a sign that the government under his watch will be focused on helping the American people, not waging Twitter wars.

“When I was elected, I said we were going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people,” the president said. “Passing the American Rescue Plan will do that.”

Video:

When I was elected, I said we were going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people,” Biden said. “Passing the American Rescue Plan will do that.” pic.twitter.com/p6wBwGy79d — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 6, 2021

Biden said:

When I was elected, I said we were going to get the government out of the business of battling on Twitter and back in the business of delivering for the American people, of making a difference in their lives, giving everyone a chance, a fighting chance, of showing the American people that their government can work for them. And passing the American Rescue Plan will do that. And you know, it may sound strange, but a lot of senators and congressmen I want to thank, but I really want to thank the American people for making all this possible. … Well, quite frankly, without the overwhelming bipartisan support of the American people, this would not have happened.

With the stroke of a pen, Biden will do more for America than Trump ever did

When Joe Biden signs his COVID relief package into law – which could come as early as next week – he will be doing more for the American people than Donald Trump ever did.

Biden’s central campaign promise was to tackle the pandemic and provide much-needed relief to millions of people who are struggling – something Donald Trump refused to do, even as COVID-19 ravaged the nation.

This is what happens when the United States is led by a competent president more interested in delivering for the American people than settling scores on Twitter.

Follow Sean Colarossi on Facebook and Twitter