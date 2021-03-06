Biden To Sign Historic $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Bill Early Next Week

According to House Majority Leader, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD), the House will pass the Senate version of the stimulus bill and have it on President Biden’s desk early next week.

Rep. Hoyer said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



The Senate has now passed President Biden’s American Rescue Plan to provide long-awaited relief to Americans suffering from the economic impacts of COVID-19 and to boost our capacity to save lives by ramping up the deployment of testing and vaccines. The help that so many of our people have been waiting for during months of Republican inaction is one step closer.

On Tuesday, the House will consider the Senate’s amended version of the American Rescue Plan, so that we can send this bill to President Biden for his signature early next week. Democrats are delivering on our promise to take action to defeat this virus and provide the assistance the American people need until our economy can reopen safely and fully.

The Biden stimulus is the largest single stimulus package ever passed. It will lift millions of people out of poverty, accelerate the vaccination effort, give schools the resources that they need to reopen safely, provide another round of direct stimulus payments, and a wide variety of tax breaks and credits for families.

President Biden set a goal of getting the stimulus passed and signed by March 14. Democrats are going to blow past that goal and deliver for the American people.

