‘Get Over It’: Ex-RNC Chair Mocks Trump Terrorist For Complaining About Prison Conditions

Former RNC chair Michael Steele mocked a Trump terrorist on Saturday for complaining about prison conditions after he was locked up for participating in a deadly attack at the U.S. Capitol.

According to NBC News, “A former Trump political appointee charged with battling police during the Capitol riot told a federal judge his jail cell is crawling with insects.”

“I’m wondering if there’s a place that I could stay in detention where I don’t have cockroaches crawling everywhere while I attempt to sleep,” violent insurrectionist Federico Klein said, according to the report. “I haven’t slept very much.”

Michael Steele mocked Klein’s complaints, telling him to “get over it.”

“Oh, poor baby. I feel so bad for you. Cockroaches? That’s too bad,” the former RNC chair said during an interview on MSNBC. “Talk to the family that lives in parts of our inner cities with cockroaches everyday, then we’ll have a conversation. Get over it.”

Video:

Former RNC chair Michael Steele has no sympathy for Trump terrorists who are having trouble adapting to prison life. pic.twitter.com/4tzbhyapXG — PoliticusUSA (@politicususa) March 6, 2021

Klein, the man complaining about prison conditions, was caught on camera during the Jan. 6 attack violently assaulting police officers with a riot shield.

According to NBC News, court documents claim he “violently shoved the shield into an officer’s body in an attempt to breach the police line.”

Trump terrorists should be punished to the fullest extent of the law

What happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, egged on by Donald Trump, should not be brushed under the rug. In fact, those who participated in the terrorist attack should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

It should be made clear to all of those involved – and to all of those who incited the insurrection, including the former president – that this behavior will not be tolerated in the United States of America.

Failing to hold these terrorists accountable will only invite further attacks on the United States.

