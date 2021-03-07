Biden Fights Back Against Voter Suppression And Calls Out GOP Cowards

President Biden took action to combat Republican voter suppression and also asked Republicans why they are so afraid to let people vote.

Video:

President Biden takes action against voter suppression while telling Republicans that if they have the best ideas let the people vote. pic.twitter.com/FLxtpp3kNL — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 7, 2021

President Biden said, “I’m signing an executive order to make it easier for eligible voters to register to vote and improve access to voting. Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have that vote counted. If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide. Let the people vote.”

Biden did sign the executive order, which should be viewed as an escalation, along with the House passage of the For The People Act, in the battle to protect voting rights that are currently under legislative assault from Republicans in 43 states.

Voting rights is the issue that will cause Democrats to take action on changing the filibuster rules. The John Lewis Voting Rights Act is popular and universally supported by Senate Democrats. When Mitch McConnell tries to block this bill, it will spur Democrats to change the filibuster rules.

President Biden understands how fundamental voting rights are to democracy. The President is not going to turn a blind eye and let Republicans rig elections through voter suppression.

Biden and his party are fighting back on what will be the key issue in both the 2022 and 2024 elections. Democrats aren’t going to allow Republicans to corrupt the right to vote.

